Join Lloyd of the Flies at iconic landmark site this summer

Northumberland Wildlife Trust has joined forces with Aardman and the Royal Entomological Society to present the Lloyd of the Flies Bug Hunt at Northumberlandia throughout the summer holidays.

On Saturday 19 July, between 10:30am and 3:00pm, the wildlife charity will mark the official opening of the bug hunt with a day of bug-themed activities including minibeast hunts around the Blagdon Lane site. The event is free, but places do need to be booked at www.nwt.org.uk/events.

Aardman has partnered with the Royal Entomological Society to create an augmented reality trail experience allowing fans to immerse themselves in Lloyd of the Flies' world as they learn all about the wonderful world of insects!

Developed by Aardman, the downloadable trail app (a bespoke Northumberland Wildlife Trust version will be available soon via the App Store or Google Play by entering a unique location code), is based on the animated series Lloyd of the Flies.

Lloyd of the Flies checking out the woodland at Northumberlandia.

The Trail encourages families to ‘shrink down’ to fly size and see the world through an insect’s eyes, helping Lloyd find his friends and family, and make their way to the bug hotel, learning about the insects they might see around them as they go.

There are 10 markers along the way and once scanned via the app, each unlocks a different interactive scene, allowing the user to interact and pose alongside the characters through their mobile device, taking photos and sharing them with friends and family as they tick off their Bug List within the app and complete the accompanying trail brochure.

Fran Sconce, Senior Outreach and Learning Officer at the Royal Entomological Society says:

“We are delighted to continue to build on our partnership with Aardman, venturing with Lloyd to Northumberlandia. We are passionate about inspiring the next generation of insect scientists, and Lloyd and his friends are ideally placed to help us encourage children and their families to see the world through the eyes of an insect and appreciate their vital role in the health of humans and the planet.”

For more information on how to download the app and use the trail visit www.nwt.org.uk/lloydoftheflies

If nature lovers can’t wait until the launch, on Saturday 5 July, between 10:30am and 3:00pm, they can head to Northumberlandia and join the wildlife charity at its Nature on Centre Court event - another free fun filled nature celebration packed with den building, nature crafts, and minibeast hunts. Places need to be booked to give an indication of numbers.

Both events are part of the wildlife charity’s Championing Nature Project and have been made possible by The Championships, Wimbledon and Emirates. More information about Championing Nature can be found at www.wimbledon.com/en_GB/news/articles/2025-05-21/championing_nature_launched.html