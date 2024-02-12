Janice Burns & Jon Doran
Janice and Jon are an award-winning Anglo-Scottish duo who came together after discovering a shared love of traditional music and songs that tell vivid stories about the nature of life and our place in the world.
Their ‘clever and uncluttered musical storytelling’ comes alive through tight vocal harmonies and sensitive interplay between mandolin, bouzouki, and guitar. Their arrangements have a spellbinding presence and an understated energy that transports their songs from the pages of books and manuscripts into the imagination of the listener.
Their debut album ‘No More the Green Hills' has gained overwhelmingly positive feedback, finding its place in the Official UK Folk Chart whilst gaining airplay throughout the UK and internationally, on stations such as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio Scotland. R&R describes it as ‘superb’, ‘Great singing, fantastic harmonies, and very sympathetic backing’.
They are building a reputation as one of the UK's foremost touring acts, with their relaxed and personable approach to performance. They've played at notable venues and festivals such as Cambridge Folk Festival, Edinburgh Tradfest, Sidmouth Folk Festival, Cecil Sharp House, and Sage Gateshead.
Folk songs have always travelled, put down new roots, borrowed and evolved. Janice & Jon bring together songs that have survived through the ages, shapeshifting and adapting to changing environments as they’ve been passed from singer to singer. Exploring humankind's relationship with nature, love, and loss, these are songs with an enduring resonance.
The duo will take to the stage on February 24.