It’s time to get arty at Weetslade

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is inviting members of the public to get arty at Weetslade Country Park this April and better still… it’s all free!

Inspired by the natural charm and history of the former colliery site, local artist Frederick Worrell has joined forces with the wildlife charity to host the event on Saturday, April 12, between 10am and 2pm.

Funded by UK SPF, the Weetslade Arts Trail is a free community arts event open to members of the public, families, and art enthusiasts.

The Trail, which celebrates the natural and human world, was developed because of the local community expressing a desire to be involved in creative opportunities and led to the commissioning of Frederick, an artist and local resident, to collaborate with the community to develop a project which connected to the area. Resulting in the idea of a local art trail in Weetslade Country Park.

Completed mandala rock art.

The four-hour event, which is a celebration of nature, identity, and community, brings together artistic expression and the rich biodiversity of Weetslade Country Park and has been a deeply collaborative journey between the Trust, artist Frederick and Helix Arts.

Through a series of convex mirror paintings and mandala rock art, this trail invites visitors to see the landscape from new perspectives, literally reflecting the movement of the natural world and the delicate balance of its ecosystems.

The convex mirror artworks, created by community participants at Daverson Hall in Wideopen, were inspired by the natural wildlife, flora, and fauna of Weetslade, offering unique interpretations and personal connections to the park.

Each piece is different, shaped by the artist’s insight and perspective, adding to the richness of the trail and deepening our collective appreciation of this special place.

The event is free, but places do need to be booked at: www.nwt.org.uk/events/2025-04-12-weetslade-art-trail