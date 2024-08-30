It’s never too early for the S-word
Following on from the success of last year’s Storytelling with Santa event at its St Nicholas Park reserve in Newcastle, the white whiskered gentleman has been on the phone from the North Pole to confirm he will be making a quick stop off at the Gosforth reserve again in the build up to the festive season.
On Saturday 30th November, between 09:30am and 4:30pm, Santa believers of all ages can join his cheery elves for festive crafts, before making their way through the woodland to meet Santa for a magical story time and then choosing a gift from his sack.
Liz Lovatt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Communications and Engagement Manager says:
“Who needs an Oasis ticket when they can buy a ticket to meet Santa, his elves and enjoy a bit of festive fun? Santa was so popular with everybody last year we decided to run the event again with extra time slots and more crafts. But don’t just take my word for it, come, and find out for yourself/”
For more details and to book a place, visit www.nwt.org.uk/events/2024-11-30-storytelling-santa
