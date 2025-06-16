International Fairy Day at Lilidorei

On Sunday, June 22, Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden is inviting as many visitors as possible to come dressed as fairies, as it attempts to break the world record for the most fairies gathered in one place at one time!

Grab your wings, gather your family and get ready to sprinkle fairy dust all over Lildiorei for International Fairy Day!

An official count will take place at 3pm on the Village Green, followed by a Fairy dance party!

Plus, even more fairy-tastic fun awaits, including scavenger hunts, rock decorating, and magical games.

Enjoy double the magic and save with our Combined Ticket. Visit both The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei for one price and experience the ultimate family day out!