Illuminated Sheep to graze pastures new this Autumn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The now famous flock will form a brand-new free Art Trail from the East to West of Hadrian’s Wall before coming together to light-up three of Newcastle’s most iconic venues as part of an urban adventure, thanks to funding from the North East Combined Authority.

Led by Queen’s Hall Arts, the project first lit-up Northumberland to celebrate the arrival of the Lindisfarne Gospels in the North East back in autumn 2022.

Illuminated Sheep by artist Deepa Mann-Kler was inspired by the Gospels’ themes of light and pilgrimage, and has since seen the flock of life-sized sheep lit up in bright colours at some of the region’s most iconic locations including Alnwick Garden, Bamburgh Castle, Hexham Abbey, Vindolanda and Woodhorn Museum as well as further from home at the Bradford is Lit light festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented by Queen’s Hall Arts and Hadrian’s Wall Partnership, the 2024 Illuminated Sheep Art Trail will run 1 – 26 September and will encourage locals and visitors to find their inner shepherd, exploring the Hadrian Wall Country’s rich landscape, heritage and culture to #FindTheFlock.

Full Flock at Bamburgh Castle

From Maryport to Arbeia, individual sheep will be looked after and customised by community champions, businesses and organisations. Highlights include a sheep travelling on trains hosted by the Tyne Valley Community Rail Partnership, sheep roaming Libraries and Romans Forts across the length of the wall as well other members of the flock being looked after by museums, arts galleries, coffee shops, schools, girls guides, theatres, shops, cinemas, bus stops and many more!

Queen’s Hall Artistic Director Katy Taylor said “We are delighted to be preparing to send the flock on their adventures again. This time working with the team at Hadrian’s Wall Partnership and with vital funding from the new North East Combined Authority, we’re inviting both locals and visitors to explore this truly beautiful and historically rich part of our region. We can’t wait to see what the sheep get up before they reunite later in the year to light-up some of Newcastle’s most popular venues.”

John Scott, Management Plan Coordinator at Hadrian’s Wall Partnership explained: “It's great to be working on a project like Illuminated Sheep. It's one of those projects which brings something different to Hadrian's Wall alongside joy and a smile to the face of all those involved. I'm looking forward to discovering all the sheep as they go out on their adventures, meeting visitors to the area and those that call this beautiful part of the world home. I've witnessed the excitement and enthusiasm that the flock has brought. After a moment of quizzical looks, it soon develops into a whirl of discussion and debate on what each sheep could be called, where it might go and how it could look. So much pride and fun is being expressed through each community and venue - its simply brilliant and a pleasure to be involved in”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of the Hadrian’s Wall Art Trail, the individual sheep will shed their costumes, gather as a flock and appear as the highly acclaimed Illuminated Sheep art installation during October 2024.

Close up shot at Vindolanda

On their urban adventure, the flock will once again be bathed in a multi-coloured light display by artist Deepa Mann-Kler with a specially-commissioned soundtrack and will appear at:

Toffee Factory | Thursday 3 & Friday 4 October Segedunum | Friday 11 & Saturday 12 October Newcastle Cathedral | Tuesday 22 - Thursday 24 October

The Very Reverend Lee Batson, Dean of Newcastle, says: “We look forward to welcoming visitors and members of the Cathedral community to experience the meditative soundscape and witness the unique sight of the sheep in the historic Cathedral nave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cathedral doesn’t just serve the city. It is the Mother Church for the entire Diocese of Newcastle, which covers 2,110 square miles, including many rural areas in Northumberland. It’s great, therefore, that we’re able to celebrate and recognise rural life in the city centre.”

Close up shot at Vindolanda

Lisa Tolan, Centre Manager at Toffee Factory, explained: “We are thrilled to host Illuminated Sheep this year as the flock head to Ouseburn for the first time. The work by artist Deepa Mann-Kler is free for all to attend and enjoy and we are sure that the sheep will feel right at home here!”

Geoff Woodward, Museum Manager for North & South Tyneside, commented: “We are delighted to be hosting the Illuminated Sheep at Segedunum. Sheep have been part of the story of this site from pre-Roman times right up to the modern age, so it’s fitting for them to make a brief, but spectacular, technicolour return! For two special nights Wallsend will become Woolsend!

And as a taster of the full gathering we will be hosting a lone sheep at the fort in September, as well as one at Arbeia, South Shields Roman Fort, across the river. Do look out for them at the venues, and follow their adventures on social media before the big re-ewe-nion in October.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Amanda Hopgood, portfolio holder for culture, creative, tourism and sport at the North East Combined Authority and Leader of Durham County Council, concluded: “This is an amazing example of culture quite literally lighting up our communities and providing inspiring and unforgettable experiences for residents and visitors alike. Illuminated Sheep encourages people to interact and take ownership of the artworks, enhancing that feeling of pride not only in the project itself but in the venues and locations in which the sheep are displayed. Furthermore, the trails and installations will shine a light on our region’s wider tourism offer, helping to attract more visitors and boosting the economy.”

Close up shot at Vindolanda

The Hadrian’s Wall Art Trail runs from 1 – 26 September and sees over 40 individual sheep adopted and customised by local communities across Hadrian’s Wall Country. More information on the free trail can be found on the Queen’s Hall Arts website: https://www.queenshall.co.uk/whats-on/hadrians-wall-arts-trail-2024

The Illuminated Sheep art installation will be at Toffee Factory on Thursday 3 & Friday 4 October, Segedunum on Friday 11 & Saturday 12 October and Newcastle Cathedral on Tuesday 22 - Thursday 24 October. More information can be found on the Queen’s Hall Arts website: https://www.queenshall.co.uk/whats-on/illuminated-sheep-an-urban-adventure