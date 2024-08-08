Howick Geowalk: here be monsters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The foreshore around Howick is both dramatic and beautiful, with bookends of the Bathing House and Cullernose Point. The 300 million year geological history is equally dramatic marked by the traces of ancient earthquakes and the footprints of giant centipedes. On Wednesday afternoon 14th August, local expert Dr Ian Kille of Northumbrian Earth will lead a walk to explore this remarkable location.

The foreshore around Howick is both dramatic and beautiful, with bookends of the Bathing House and Cullernose Point. The 300 million year geological history is equally dramatic marked by the traces of ancient earthquakes and the footprints of giant centipedes. On Wednesday afternoon 14th August, local expert Dr Ian Kille of Northumbrian Earth will lead a walk to explore this remarkable location. The walk will be approximately 5km long and will involve a short steep scramble to the foreshore and some scrambling across rocks on the foreshore. Strong boots are required and some may find walking poles helpful. To join the walk email [email protected]. Details can be found on the Northumbrian Earth website: https://www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/event/139-siccar-point-berwick-rocks

Massive forces are unleashed as the earth's continental crust moves around driven by mantle convection. This is made all too obvious when events such as the Nepal earthquake of 2015 strike. On the quiet and beautiful coast around Howick, with not even the smallest earth tremor to disturb the butterflies feeding on the sea campion, this seems distant and unimaginable. However, the evidence in the cliff face here at Howick tells a different story, with massive slabs of rock moving many tens of meters and igneous rock being injected into the cracks between them. This tells us that Howick in the Carboniferous period some 300 million years ago was a very different place. Added to this the remains of the biggest ever fossil centipede, apporximately 2.6 meteres long when it was alive, have been found here. Just one of many giants that lived in this ancient hot tropical environment. This geowalk will explore all of this and more.