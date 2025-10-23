How to celebrate Halloween in Northumberland

With its historic castles, dramatic landscapes and close-knit communities, it’s the perfect setting for spooky adventures. Local events experts, Book a Party, give us the lowdown on how to celebrate Halloween here.

Pumpkin picking in Northumberland

Start your Halloween celebrations with a trip to a local pumpkin patch. Brocksbushes Farm near Corbridge is one of the region’s favourites, offering rows of bright orange pumpkins ready to be picked, weighed and transformed into masterpieces. It’s a great day out for families, and there’s a café on-site for hot chocolate and home-baked treats when you’ve finished your picking.

Further north, Spilmans Farm near Thirsk (just over the county border) is another excellent spot with themed trails and photo opportunities. Once you’ve got your pumpkins home, carve them into ghoulish faces or intricate designs. Save the seeds for roasting and display your glowing creations proudly in your window or by your front door.

The Haunted Castle Trail

It wouldn’t be Halloween in Northumberland without a brush with its famously haunted history. The county’s castles are steeped in ghostly legends, making them perfect for a spooky day out. Chillingham Castle, often said to be one of the most haunted places in Britain, runs ghost tours throughout the season.

You’ll hear eerie tales of knights, prisoners and mysterious sounds that echo through the old stone halls. If you prefer something a little less intense, Warkworth Castle and Alnwick Castle both host family-friendly Halloween trails and activities that mix a hint of fright with a lot of fun. These events often include fancy dress, crafts and sweet treats, making them ideal for children.

Alnwick Garden’s Pumpkin Trail

A highlight for many families each October is the Alnwick Garden Pumpkin Trail. Set within the stunning grounds, this event combines the beauty of autumn with playful Halloween touches. Children can follow a trail through the gardens, spotting hidden pumpkins and solving puzzles along the way.

There are prizes for those who complete the challenge, and the café serves seasonal dishes like pumpkin soup and toffee apple cake. It’s a lovely way to spend an autumn afternoon and offers plenty of photo opportunities among the colourful leaves and fountains.

Thriller dance and spooky workshops

If you fancy doing something active, check out local dance studios or community halls for Halloween-themed sessions. Some offer “Thriller” dance classes where you can learn the famous Michael Jackson routine, while others hold spooky fitness sessions with glow sticks and fancy dress. For kids, there are often creative workshops around Northumberland’s towns and villages.

Art centres in places like Hexham, Morpeth and Alnwick usually run pumpkin painting, mask making and costume design sessions in the run-up to Halloween. It’s a great way for children to get into the festive mood and show off their creations later that night.

Halloween in the towns and villages

On Halloween night itself, Northumberland’s towns come alive. Families take to the streets for trick-or-treating, with many houses joining in the fun by decorating with cobwebs, skeletons and glowing pumpkins. Alnwick, Hexham and Morpeth are especially lively, with community events and friendly neighbours making it a safe and cheerful atmosphere for children.

If you prefer something more organised, local pubs and hotels often host Halloween parties. Expect costume contests, spooky playlists and themed cocktails. The Dirty Bottles in Alnwick, for example, is known for its Halloween décor and lively evening crowd.

Karaoke and fancy dress fun

If singing is more your style, Halloween karaoke nights can be found in pubs across the county. Belt out classics like “Monster Mash” or “Time Warp” while dressed as your favourite creature of the night. It’s all about letting loose and having a laugh with friends. Fancy dress competitions are common, so go all out with your costume – the more creative, the better. Even if you’re not brave enough to grab the microphone, the atmosphere at these nights is always full of energy and laughter.

Scary movie night at the cinema

For a quieter celebration, a scary movie night is a Halloween staple. The Forum Cinema in Hexham and Vue in Cramlington often screen spooky films in the lead-up to the big night, from family-friendly favourites like “Hocus Pocus” to chilling horrors for adults.

Grab a bag of popcorn, settle into your seat and let yourself be entertained by a good fright. If you’d rather stay in, set up your own home cinema. Close the curtains, light a few candles and pick a mix of films to suit your guests. A Halloween double feature with “Beetlejuice” and “The Shining” is always a winner.

Food and drinks for a spooky night in

When it comes to food, Halloween is the perfect excuse to get creative. Whip up a hearty pumpkin soup from your carved leftovers or serve “witches’ finger” biscuits and toffee apples for something sweet. Mini sausage rolls can easily become “mummy bites” by wrapping pastry strips around them before baking. To drink, mulled cider or a spiced apple punch will keep everyone warm. For a fun non-alcoholic option, mix apple juice, lemonade and a splash of cranberry juice, then add a handful of jelly sweets for a creepy twist.

Decorating and setting the mood

Northumberland’s long autumn nights are perfect for creating a cosy and spooky atmosphere at home. Use fairy lights, lanterns and candles to give your space a soft glow. Hang a few cobwebs, place pumpkins on the windowsills and set up a few harmless props like rubber bats or paper ghosts. A spooky soundtrack in the background completes the scene. If you live in one of Northumberland’s older cottages or stone houses, the flicker of candlelight against the walls adds an extra touch of eerie charm.

Ending the night

After a day full of fun, laughter and maybe a few good scares, wind down with a warm drink or a slice of homemade pumpkin pie. Halloween in Northumberland blends the best of the county’s natural beauty, history and community spirit.