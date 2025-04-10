Hop into Easter fun at Eldon Square with crafts and capes!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calling all families! This Easter, Eldon Square, Newcastle’s premier shopping and leisure destination, will be hosting an Easter extravaganza filled with creative crafts, superhero adventures, and plenty of fun for all ages.

From 10am – 3pm, Thursday 17th to Friday 18th April, children can unleash their creativity in the Community Quarter with Easter card-making and paper glasses crafting.

Additionally, get ready to enjoy a lucky dip courtesy of The Children’s Foundation, also on Thursday 17th and Friday 18th. Participants will have the chance to win fantastic prizes and sweet treats in support of the North East charity who are dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of young people. Donations can also be made via an online QR code available throughout the event.

The fun continues as the Community Quarter transforms into a hub of superhero action from Monday 21st to Saturday 26th April, from 11am to 3pm daily. Visitors can dive into the action with superhero mask-making, designing and creating their very own mask to take home, before putting their powers to the test in hero training, to see if they have what it takes to be a real superhero.

Easter fun at Eldon Square

Children and families will also have the chance to meet and take pictures with some of their favourite superheroes, including Spider-Man, Captain America, and Wonder Woman, who will be making special appearances throughout the event. Children are encouraged to come dressed as their favourite superheroes and join in the excitement.

The heroes will also be roaming the malls to help raise money for Changing Lives, a national charity supporting people facing homelessness, domestic abuse and addiction recovery. Donations can be made in person, as well as via an online QR code available throughout the event.

If your little ones are still in the mood for more crafting fun, then John Lewis & Partners are hosting free Easter decoration making and bracelet making throughout the Easter period. MINISO are also hosting an amazing Easter egg hunt and Easter lucky dip, with more fun Easter hunts and deals available at Eldon Square’s restaurants, including Fenwick’s and Millie’s Cookies.

Head to Eldon Square’s website to find out more details about all the fun available at the centre this Easter: www.eldonsquare.co.uk

Helen Cowie, Centre Director at Eldon Square, commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome families to Eldon Square this Easter for a fantastic programme of activities, bringing creativity, adventure, and fun to the heart of Newcastle. We’re also incredibly proud to be supporting Changing Lives and The Children’s Foundation, two charities making a real difference in our community. We look forward to seeing visitors come together, have fun, and contribute to these fantastic causes."

Join Eldon Square this Easter for an epic adventure that promises an unforgettable experience, all while supporting fantastic causes.

For more information, visit https://eldonsquare.co.uk/