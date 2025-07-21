Hit touring concert show celebrating the life and music of Sir Elton John - Nearly Elton - is coming to Blyth!

Theatregoers are being invited to experience ‘the ultimate Elton John tribute concert’ - Nearly Elton. Described as a stunning celebration of the music and life of the greatest showman of our time, the hit touring production stars Lee Brady as Elton and features a live band of celebrated musicians.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This phenomenal production is an exciting, heartfelt concert,” says show producer Kerry Carlton. “Lee presents a powerhouse performance that delivers on every level.”

The hit-packed production is following up on its sold-out 2024 tour with a brand-new production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brought to the stage by well-established, internationally-acclaimed theatre show producers Carlton Entertainment, the Nearly Elton tour promises to be “bigger and better than ever”.

Nearly Elton

Kerry says: “The concert is a stunning celebration of the music of the greatest singer songwriter of our time.”

Lee Brady – as seen on ITV’s Starstruck – and a talented live band pay meticulous attention to detail to present a thoroughly authentic live experience.

“Lee has an amazing voice, leading the audience on a magical comedic ride through five decades of hits,” says Kerry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of Elton’s hits, including Circle of Life, Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting, Crocodile Rock, and I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues.

Nearly Elton

“Join us for an unmissable evening as we pay homage to the real ‘diva’ of showbiz,” says Kerry.

Music lovers are encouraged to experience the “next-best-thing to the real artist” and book their seats today.

Tickets can be purchased from The Phoenix Theatre Blyth's website www.thephoenixtheatre.org.uk