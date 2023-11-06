Hidden gems of Northumberland the topic for next meeting of Aln & Breamish Local History Society
Aln and Breamish Local History Society will receive a talk on the Hidden Gems of Northumberland at its upcoming meeting.
By Karen BartlettContributor
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:53 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 09:53 GMT
Richard Booth will tell the story of Northumberland’s early history through images of historic sites that can still be found in its landscape.
Moving to Northumberland allowed Richard to combine his interests in hill walking, photography, history and archaeology. He is particularly interested in Northumberland’s early history, its Neolithic rock art sites, its Iron age hill forts and the Roman military activity North of Hadrian’s Wall
It takes place on Wednesday, November 15 at 7.30pm at Whittingham Memorial Institute.
Visitors welcome £3 entry, members free