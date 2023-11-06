Hidden gems of Northumberland the topic for next meeting of Aln & Breamish Local History Society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Booth will tell the story of Northumberland’s early history through images of historic sites that can still be found in its landscape.

Moving to Northumberland allowed Richard to combine his interests in hill walking, photography, history and archaeology. He is particularly interested in Northumberland’s early history, its Neolithic rock art sites, its Iron age hill forts and the Roman military activity North of Hadrian’s Wall

It takes place on Wednesday, November 15 at 7.30pm at Whittingham Memorial Institute.

