Hexham community gears up for inaugural The Future is Now Festival

Building on the success of the town’s Net Zero Fair, Queen’s Hall Arts are excited to announce a brand-new community climate event: The Future is Now Festival, which will be held on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 June in Queen’s Hall Arts Centre and at various locations around Hexham and across the Tyne Valley.

The two-day festival aims to celebrate and strengthen Hexham’s vibrant community spirit, with a special focus on environmental action and sustainability. Designed as a platform for collaboration and shared learning, The Future is Now Festival will bring together local groups, organisations and individuals who are actively undertaking environmental action within the community.

Chloe Munro, Environmental Responsibility Intern at Queen’s Hall explained: “With so many local groups and organisations who are already working on brilliant environmental initiatives, it was important that The Future is Now Festival was organised in collaboration with the local community. We hope festival goers will feel inspired about the small actions they can take to help the environment, particularly in a local context.”

The jam-packed festival programme offers something for all ages, including interactive workshops, information stalls, inspiring film screenings, and talks from experts in the field. Many of the events are free to attend.

Liam Scarth and Hannah Goudie-Hunter in Cap-a-pie's Climate Change Catastrophe!

Local theatre company Cap-a-Pie will be a key partner in the festival, presenting a screening of their environmentally focused show Climate Change Catastrophe! followed by a Q&A alongside an interactive Marvellous Microbes workshop, for ages 4 – 7 year olds.

Katy Vanden, Producer at Cap-a-Pie, said: “At Cap-a-Pie, we believe storytelling has the power to spark change and there's no more urgent story than the one about our planet. We create theatre that inspires thinking and learning, bringing people together to explore big ideas in fun, imaginative ways.

We’re excited to be part of The Future is Now Festival, connecting with audiences of all ages to explore climate, sustainability and the positive actions we can take together.”

In addition, The Future is Now Festival will be ran in collaboration with the organisers of On Yer Bike Tynedale to include active travel and joyful movement as part of the festival programme.

On Yer Bike 2024, Hexham

Building on their successful debut in 2024, On Yer Bike Tynedale will be held on Sunday 22 June (12 – 4pm) and will once again see a temporary cycle lane around central Hexham, enabling cyclists of all ages and abilities to experience the opportunity of car-free cycling and wheeling.

David Dixon, Tynedale Bicycle Mayor, said: “We're thrilled to be collaborating with The Future is Now Festival to once again bring On Yer Bike to Hexham town centre. This event is a celebration of healthy living, local connection, and the power of pedal-driven fun. Whether you're a seasoned cyclist or just starting out, there is a place for everyone. On Yer Bike is about coming together, enjoying the beautiful surroundings of Hexham and relishing in the joy of cycling in a way that is fun and accessible for all."

Katy Taylor, Queen’s Hall Arts Artistic Director and Chief Executive, commented: “We’re thrilled to build on the success of Hexham’s Net Zero Fair, thanks to funding from the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland County Council. Chloe’s hard work has definitely paid off, and we’re looking forward to an exciting weekend of activity that will showcase existing local projects and leave visitors feeling inspired and empowered to help the environment.”

The Future is Now Festival takes place on Saturday 21 & Sunday 22 June 2025 at Queen’s Hall and various locations in Hexham and throughout the Tyne Valley. To view the full programme of events, visit: https://www.queenshall.co.uk/whats-on/the-future-is-now-festival