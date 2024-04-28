Help I Sexted My Boss LIVE is Heading to Blyth!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

William Hanson and Jordan North announce their podcast tour 'Help I Sexted My Boss LIVE' will be in 400 cinemas across the UK, Ireland and select European cities on Tuesday 14th May. The Phoenix Theatre in Blyth are proud to be one of these select cinemas!

Tickets are now on sale at sextedmyboss.com/cinema

The comedy duo will be broadcasting their live show at London Palladium into cinemas, making history as the very first UK podcast to ever do so. The 'Help I Sexted My Boss LIVE' tour sold out 15,000 tickets in just three hours and ever since fans (better known as 'G&Divas') have been demanding more tickets.

Help I Sexted My Boss

Now, independent venues and cinemas chains including Cineworld, Everyman, Odeon, Picturehouse and Vue have signed up to host William and Jordan's night of outrageous tales.

This broadcast marks another milestone for Help I Sexted My Boss, alongside its 50 million listens, over 20 million social media likes and Sunday Times bestselling book. With G&Divas everywhere from Frankfurt to Amsterdam and Glasgow to London, the co-hosts are showing the international draw of their Number 1 podcast which has over 3 million downloads a month.

Help I Sexted My Boss LIVE will be on the big screens in cities including:AmsterdamBelfastBirminghamBradfordBrightonBristolCardiffCoventryDublinEdinburghFrankfurtGlasgowHullLeedsLeicesterLiverpoolLondonManchesterMunichNewcastleNottinghamPortsmouthSheffieldSouthamptonYork, and of course, BLYTH!

Full list of cinemas available at sextedmyboss.com/cinema

For one night only, listeners can watch the new show from William, a posh etiquette expert and TikTok sensation, and Jordan, an expert in all things common and new host of Capital Breakfast.

Together they will navigate the challenges of modern life, answering an array of 21st century questions and finding solutions to everyday dilemmas. Expect the unexpected, as audiences everywhere get involved with the on-stage action and share their outrageous problems.

Produced by Audio Always and distributed theatrically by Trafalgar Releasing.