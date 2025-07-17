Have You ‘Herd’ About the New Competition?

Glendale Agricultural Society Launches New GAS Herd Competition

To celebrate the excellence of cattle farming in one of the UK’s most renowned livestock-producing regions, the Glendale Agricultural Society (GAS) is delighted to announce the launch of a brand-new event: the GAS Herd Competition. This exciting addition to the 2025 Glendale Show will shine a spotlight on the outstanding stockmanship and beef cattle production that defines the region.

Sponsored by Hexham and Northern Marts, the pre-eminent auction company in North East England, the competition is open to cattle herds located north of the River Aln up to the Scottish Border.

Renowned livestock farmer Forest Irving, formerly of Whitchester Farm, Hawick, will judge the competition, during mid-august. He will visit each entered herd in person, assessing a single field containing at least 15 cows with calves at foot. Winners will be announced during the Glendale Show on Bank Holiday Monday, 25th August 2025, in Wooler, with the with the overall winner receiving the prestigious Ted Fox Trophy and £250, the runner-up will receive £150, and there will be £100 given to the best animal seen during the judging process.

Bill Elliot, Competition Organiser and Head Livestock Steward

Bill Elliot, Competition Organiser and Head Livestock Steward, commented, “Here in this corner of Northumberland, we have some of the best cattle herds in the country, whether on the rugged hills or the productive coastal lowlands. This competition is about celebrating the best of British beef, and I know Forest will have a tough task choosing a winner.

“This competition is open to everyone – whether you manage a large commercial operation or a small pedigree herd. It’s about championing Glendale’s finest beef cattle. Forest will be looking for the most outstanding field of cows with calves at foot, and the standard is sure to be incredibly high.

“Many thanks must be given to Hexham and Northern Marts for their support of this new competition.”

Entry Criteria:

Open to all cattle herds located north of the River Aln to the Scottish Border

One field of at least 15 cows with calves at foot must be presented

One entry per farm business

Judging to take place in mid-August

Prizes:

Overall winner – Ted Fox Trophy and £250

Runner-up – £150

Best animal – £100

To enter, please email your farm business name, location of the field, and contact details to: [email protected], or call the Glendale Show Office on 01668 283868.

Entries close Monday, 11th August 2025.

Now celebrating almost 130 years, the Glendale Agricultural Society continues to showcase the very best of British agriculture through flagship events such as the Glendale Show, which attracts over 15,000 visitors annually, and the Children’s Countryside Day, which brings farming to life for more than 1,500 schoolchildren each year.

For more information, visit: www.glendaleshow.com