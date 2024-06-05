Have a Big Wild Saturday this June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is inviting everybody to join it at Northumberlandia for a Big Wild Saturday later this month.

As part of the Wildlife Trusts’ annual 30 Days Wild UKnature challenge each June, the regional wildlife charity is joining forces will the other 45 Wildlife Trusts across the country to host a number of great events to bring people closer to the natural world and

Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, 30 Days Wild encourages individuals, families, schools, and businesses to connect with nature daily, during what many argue is the best month for wildlife spotting.

On Saturday 15th June, under the watchful eye of the Lady of the North, there’s the opportunity to try outdoor yoga with British Wheel of Yoga teacher Sandra Corlett who will guide members of the public through a series of postures & breathing techniques to calm the mind and heal the body.

Try some outdoor yoga at Northumberlandia this June.

A little less strenuous is a medicinal herbs walk and talk around the grounds of the Cramlington site, to find out more about the benefits of various kinds of plants that have been used over centuries to support healing.

For anybody feeling stressed about the forthcoming general election, members of the Trust’s Wild City team will be hosting a mindfulness session known as forest bathing - scientifically proven to reduce stress.

Local mindfulness expert Michael Atkinson will be hosting a calming mindful mediation in front of the landform sculpture.

The Trust’s Wild City team is calling on families to pop along to the Cramlington site to find out more about wildlife gardening and make pots from recycled materials and fill with seeds to take home with them - great fun for young and old, great fun for the region’s bees and butterflies and great news for the purse as it’s free.

Frances Smiles, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Education Officer says: “Right across the country, over half a million people are doing something wild every day this June for 30 Days Wild. Whether you’ve taken up the challenge or not, Big Wild Saturday is a fantastic way to get involved so come and join us.

“At the minute, the long-term weather forecast is looking pretty promising, but whatever the weather, all the team (and the Lady) will be in high spirits as they welcome members of the public to events with a difference.

“Even if you don’t want to take part in an activity, why not visit the site, have a walk around the site and see what’s on offer in the café?”

More details on Big Wild Saturday are available at www.nwt.org.uk/events/2024-06-15-big-wild-saturday