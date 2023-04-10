Hauxley nature reserve to host book launch by Northumberland Wildlife Trust chief

The launch of Infinite Wonder: Loving Nature Back To Health, takes place on Wednesday, April 12.

It is in two parts with Mike reading passages from the book and hosting a question and answer session between 1.30pm and 2.30pm followed by a walk around the Hauxley reserve, taking in the sights, sounds and smells along the way, between 3pm and 4pm.

For further details and to secure a place visit www.nwt/events

Mike Pratt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Chief Executive at the Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre.

The book comes as a result of Mike’s 40+ years working closely with nature and the environment and started in 2019, almost a year before the pandemic.

An antidote to anxiety, the book explores the healing power of nature and the importance of green prescribing as an alternative to the more traditional medical prescribing - so where better place to launch it than at the Hauxley reserve at Druridge Bay which is a haven of peace and tranquillity and home to 40 or 50 different species of birds at this time of year.

Mike said: “It took me all of five seconds to choose Hauxley as the venue for my latest book launch. It’s such a wonderful place to visit to recharge the batteries the natural way which is what the book is all about.