Harry Potter Outdoor Cinema Experience at Alnwick Castle

Expecto patronum! A magical outdoor cinema experience at Alnwick Castle with a showing of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Immerse yourself in the wizarding world of Harry Potter in the stunning setting of Alnwick Castle, the filming location for Hogwarts in the first two Harry Potter movies!

The Philosopher's Stone is first installment of boy wizard Harry Potter's adventures at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Harry learns the truth about himself, his family and the terrible evil that haunts the magical world.

'JK Rowling’s schoolboy sorcerer provides the quickest, zappiest two and a half hours of entertainment you’ll ever see.' (The Guardian)

Adventure Cinema

Plus music to enjoy before the movie with a soundtrack of specially curated songs.

Gates open 5.30pm, film starts at 7pm.

Pack a picnic, bring a blanket or camping chair and watch the fantastic Harry Potter on a giant cinema screen in the open-air!