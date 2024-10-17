Hallowe'en fun without the scary prices
On Saturday, October 26, between 10am and noon, dogs of all ages, breeds and sizes can take their owners along to their very own Hallowe'en event at Weetslade Country Park.
The event is free courtesy of players of People’s Postcode Lottery and there will be treats galore for all the furry VIPs, not to mention the chance for them to strut their four legs around the site in their Halloween finery on a short guided doggy walk.
Anybody unable to make that date, can learn all about the former colliery site via the Weetslade Autumn Trail self-led trail map from Saturday, October 26 - Sunday, November 3.
Elsewhere, at Northumberlandia, there are plenty of opportunities for children (and adults) to put on their best Hallowe'en finery and set off on the two trails - all under the watchful eye of the Lady of the North who will be looking out for any hocus pocus on the site.
The self-led Pumpkin Trail and Wicked Wildlife Trail are running from Saturday, October 26 through to Thursday, October 31, between 10am and 3pm.
The two downloadable trails, aimed at two age groups (3-5 and 6-11) will help young explorers either find hidden pumpkins in the woodland or learn more about the weird and wonderful wildlife that call the site home.
A free chocolate treat, courtesy of the wildlife charity, is available for all the spooky adventurers at the end.
For all the downloadable trails visit www.nwt/events
Made of 1.5 million tonnes of rock, clay, and soil, Northumberlandia is one hundred feet high and a quarter of a mile long. She was designed by world renowned architect and artist, Charles Jencks.