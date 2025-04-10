Gypsy Jazz comes to Warkworth

By Peter Burnham
Contributor
Published 10th Apr 2025, 11:09 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 11:16 BST
On the 27th April Swing Manouche will bring gypsy jazz to Warkworth Memorial Hall with music inspired by Django Reinhardt and the Nouveau Quintette du Hot Club de France.​

The group was formed by Mick Shoulder, the leader and songwriter of former gypsy jazz outfit "Djangologie".

Giving a slightly harder and more modern edge to the music than his previous ensemble, Swing Manouche are a hard swinging gypsy jazz outfit.

Authentic originals are still very much a main ingredient but Swing Manouche are as likely to take from more modern gypsy players as well as Django and traditional musette.

