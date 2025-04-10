Gypsy Jazz comes to Warkworth
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On the 27th April Swing Manouche will bring gypsy jazz to Warkworth Memorial Hall with music inspired by Django Reinhardt and the Nouveau Quintette du Hot Club de France.
The group was formed by Mick Shoulder, the leader and songwriter of former gypsy jazz outfit "Djangologie".
Giving a slightly harder and more modern edge to the music than his previous ensemble, Swing Manouche are a hard swinging gypsy jazz outfit.
Authentic originals are still very much a main ingredient but Swing Manouche are as likely to take from more modern gypsy players as well as Django and traditional musette.