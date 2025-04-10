Gypsy Jazz comes to Warkworth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On the 27th April Swing Manouche will bring gypsy jazz to Warkworth Memorial Hall with music inspired by Django Reinhardt and the Nouveau Quintette du Hot Club de France.​

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group was formed by Mick Shoulder, the leader and songwriter of former gypsy jazz outfit "Djangologie".

Giving a slightly harder and more modern edge to the music than his previous ensemble, Swing Manouche are a hard swinging gypsy jazz outfit.

Authentic originals are still very much a main ingredient but Swing Manouche are as likely to take from more modern gypsy players as well as Django and traditional musette.