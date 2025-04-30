Green Thumbs event blossoms at Manor Walks

By Victoria Malloy
Contributor
Published 30th Apr 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 11:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure is delighted to announce the upcoming Green Thumbs Get-Together, a vibrant community event taking place on Saturday, May 3.

Designed to celebrate the beauty of nature while raising money for a worthy cause, the event promises a day of meaningful shopping and engaging entertainment for the whole family.

At the heart of the event is a charity plant sale, featuring a wide selection of plants, flowers and herbs lovingly grown by the Manor Walks team. With prices starting from just 50p, visitors can enhance their homes or gardens while knowing that every penny raised will go directly to support the centre’s chosen charity partner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors can also explore a curated selection of local craft stalls, showcasing handmade garden accessories and floral-themed items from talented artisans across the Northeast.

Nick Lambert (Centre Manager) and Stuart Colman (Gardener) pictured with their homegrown plantsNick Lambert (Centre Manager) and Stuart Colman (Gardener) pictured with their homegrown plants
Nick Lambert (Centre Manager) and Stuart Colman (Gardener) pictured with their homegrown plants

Live entertainment will add to the lively atmosphere, with whimsical roaming flower performers creating magical moments throughout the day.

Families will enjoy interactive experiences including a children’s craft zone, where youngsters can get creative and make their own paper flower bouquets to take home and a dedicated floral photo wall will provide the perfect backdrop for capturing memories.

Nick Lambert, Centre Manager at Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure said, “The Green Thumbs Get-Together is a fantastic opportunity for the community to enjoy a great day out while supporting an important cause. We’re proud to bring people together through a shared love of nature, creativity, and giving back.”

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice