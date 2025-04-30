Green Thumbs event blossoms at Manor Walks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure is delighted to announce the upcoming Green Thumbs Get-Together, a vibrant community event taking place on Saturday, May 3.

Designed to celebrate the beauty of nature while raising money for a worthy cause, the event promises a day of meaningful shopping and engaging entertainment for the whole family.

At the heart of the event is a charity plant sale, featuring a wide selection of plants, flowers and herbs lovingly grown by the Manor Walks team. With prices starting from just 50p, visitors can enhance their homes or gardens while knowing that every penny raised will go directly to support the centre’s chosen charity partner.

Visitors can also explore a curated selection of local craft stalls, showcasing handmade garden accessories and floral-themed items from talented artisans across the Northeast.

Nick Lambert (Centre Manager) and Stuart Colman (Gardener) pictured with their homegrown plants

Live entertainment will add to the lively atmosphere, with whimsical roaming flower performers creating magical moments throughout the day.

Families will enjoy interactive experiences including a children’s craft zone, where youngsters can get creative and make their own paper flower bouquets to take home and a dedicated floral photo wall will provide the perfect backdrop for capturing memories.

Nick Lambert, Centre Manager at Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure said, “The Green Thumbs Get-Together is a fantastic opportunity for the community to enjoy a great day out while supporting an important cause. We’re proud to bring people together through a shared love of nature, creativity, and giving back.”