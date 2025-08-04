Giant Fairytales Built from Tiny Bricks Take Over Manor Walks

This summer, Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure is bringing storybook magic to life with Brick Fairytales, a captivating and interactive LEGO® brick trail featuring beloved fairy tale characters.

Running until 5th September, this free event offers a whimsical experience for visitors of all ages. From the Frog Prince to the Big Bad Wolf, the centre will be transformed into a fantastical world where larger-than-life LEGO® sculptures create the perfect backdrop for family adventures and photo opportunities.

The trail includes 10 hidden fairy tale characters scattered throughout the centre. Families can follow the magical path by scanning QR codes to unlock exclusive discounts, free treats, and enter a grand prize draw for a family day out worth over £200, including shopping vouchers, dining experiences, and cinema tickets.

“We’re so excited to bring Brick Fairytales to Manor Walks this summer,” said Nick Lambert, Centre Manager at Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure. “It’s a brilliant way to spark imaginations, encourage family exploration, and give back with some great rewards. It’s the perfect mix of fun, storytelling, and community spirit and we can’t wait to see the smiles it brings.”

A young visitor meets the Big Bad Wolf

Brick Fairytales is part of Manor Walks’ commitment to providing memorable, family-friendly experiences that go beyond shopping. Don’t miss this magical summer adventure, it’s free, fun, and full of fairy tale surprises!