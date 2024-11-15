Giant beanstalk to grow across the windows of Queen’s Hall as part of new community project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a successful artist call out last month, Queen’s Hall Arts have announced Cath Campbell as the selected artist who will create a large-scale window display for the iconic Hexham building, as part of the first phase of the organisation’s Windowful project.

Cath Campbell is known for her large-scale public installations, sculpture, drawing, film and participatory projects. She has exhibited nationally and internationally including at Workplace Foundation, Newcastle, UH Galleries, Hertfordshire, Baltic 39, Newcastle, York College Gallery, York, DLI and Durham Art Gallery, Durham, Open Space, Cologne, Germany, Gallery FOE 156 Munich Germany and The Lab, San Francisco. Her public commissions include Trellis, Cambridge University, UK: 21 Arches instead of a gate, Walthamstow and Marathon, Yards Park (Washington DC).Taking inspiration from Queen’s Hall’s Christmas shows, The Night Before ChrisMouse and Jack and the Beanstalk, Cath will work with local community groups, schools and families to grow the giant window display over the coming weeks.

Those attending this Friday’s Hexham Lantern Parade will be treated to a first look at Cath’s work in progress!

A series of free workshops will then take place on Saturday 7, Saturday 14 December & Sunday 15 December in Hexham Library offering the opportunity to work with Cath to make 'stained glass' leaves, magic beans and busy mice to help add to the magical shadow artwork.

Artist Cath Campbell commented: “I applied for Windowful as I loved the idea of working to create a large scale artwork for the beautiful Queen’s Hall. The challenge has been to make something that is interesting from both inside and outside the building, and that works throughout the day as the light changes. My aim has been to build a giant beanstalk that will 'grow' throughout the next few weeks as schools, community groups and the public join workshops to add their artworks to the installation.”

Queen’s Hall Artistic Director Katy Taylor said: “We are so excited to be working with Cath on a brand new project for Queen’s Hall Arts and Hexham. With support from the North East Combined Authority and taking inspiration from our Christmas shows, Windowful will bring our windows to life this December for our busiest period of the year! Early next year, we’ll then invite the local community to decorate their own windows and help light-up Hexham during the dark winter months.”

Windowful will return in early 2025 with a community art trail inviting local people and businesses to design a display for their own windows. More information will be released in coming weeks.More information on the Windowful project, can be found online at www.queenshall.co.uk or by using #Windowful and @queenshall on social media.

The public workshops taking place this December are free to attend and those wishing to take part are invited to drop-in to Hexham Library between the following times:

Saturday 7 December: 10am – 2.30pm

Saturday 14 December: 10am – 2pm

Sunday 15 December: 10am – 2pm