Get ready to rock at the Phoenix Theatre
Attention all music lovers and local talent! The Phoenix Theatre is about to turn up the volume with an electrifying new event that you won’t want to miss.
Mark your calendars for Friday, June 6, as we host the very first Battle of the Bands competition, proudly brought to you in partnership with Blyth Town Council!
This is your chance to cheer for homegrown talent as bands from all corners of southeast Northumberland take the stage, all vying for the coveted title of the ultimate battle champion and a spot in the highly anticipated Blyth Live 2025!
We’re calling out to all aspiring rock stars, indie bands, and genre-bending musicians to showcase their skills in this thrilling new competition that celebrates local music at its finest.
Do you know a band that has what it takes to impress the crowd? Encourage them to visit The Phoenix Theatre's website for more information on how to enter! A dynamic panel of guest judges, combined with the enthusiastic cheers of family and friends, will determine which band emerges victorious.
Prepare for an evening of show-stopping performances, heartfelt passion, and perhaps a few surprises along the way!
So, gather your friends and family, and join us for a night of unforgettable music as we celebrate the vibrant local music scene. Who will rise to the occasion and claim the crown?
Let the showdown begin – the stage is set, and the spotlight is waiting for you! 🎤✨
For more information, visit our website https://www.thephoenixtheatre.org.uk/participate-and-learn/botb/