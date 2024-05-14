Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey into the realm of wonder this May Half Term!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The High Jinx show is back on tour for 2024 with another jam packed show filled with amazing magic, incredible illusions and crazy circus thrills that are sure to leave you amazed, puzzled but above all entertained and it's heading to The Phoenix Theatre in Blyth this May half term!

Presented by the extraordinary and multi-skilled performer, Michael Jordan and supporting cast! Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey into the realm of wonder and enchantment as Michael showcases his incredible talents in magic and circus arts. Direct from the iconic Blackpool Tower Circus and the prestigious “International Festival de Magie,” Michael effortlessly blends mesmerising magic with awe-inspiring feats of juggling and daring stunts.

With his captivating showmanship, he will leave you on the edge of your seat, gasping with disbelief, and cheering for more.Whether you're a fan of mind- boggling illusions or heart-stopping circus acts, the high jinx show promises to be an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, come one, come all, and join us for an afternoon of pure enchantment as Michael takes centre stage to ignite your imagination.

HighJinx Magic, Illusion and Circus

“Magic, pure and simple for all the family.”Huddersfield Examiner

“He reminded me of The Greatest Showman's enthusiasm to create something original and exciting.”Blackpool Gazette

“A seriously fun show.”Tripadvisor – Audience review.