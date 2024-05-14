Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey into the realm of wonder this May Half Term!
Presented by the extraordinary and multi-skilled performer, Michael Jordan and supporting cast! Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey into the realm of wonder and enchantment as Michael showcases his incredible talents in magic and circus arts. Direct from the iconic Blackpool Tower Circus and the prestigious “International Festival de Magie,” Michael effortlessly blends mesmerising magic with awe-inspiring feats of juggling and daring stunts.
With his captivating showmanship, he will leave you on the edge of your seat, gasping with disbelief, and cheering for more.Whether you're a fan of mind- boggling illusions or heart-stopping circus acts, the high jinx show promises to be an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.
So, come one, come all, and join us for an afternoon of pure enchantment as Michael takes centre stage to ignite your imagination.
“Magic, pure and simple for all the family.”Huddersfield Examiner
“He reminded me of The Greatest Showman's enthusiasm to create something original and exciting.”Blackpool Gazette
“A seriously fun show.”Tripadvisor – Audience review.
This is the perfect afternoon treat to keep the family entertainaed this half term on Wednesday 29th May at 14:30 and tickets are on sale from www.thephoenixtheatre.org.uk or by calling the box office on 01670 367228.