Get active for wildlife this October!

For the fourth year running, Northumberland Wildlife Trust is urging everybody to walk or wheel for wildlife this October and show they care about nature and green spaces.

From Monday 21 October - Sunday 3 November, all forty-six wildlife trusts are uniting for The Wildlife Trusts’Big Wild Walk Week. Just in time for the October half term.

The wildlife charity which has over 60 nature reserves in Newcastle, Northumberland and North Tyneside is encouraging participants to nominate friends and family to get involved too at #NominateForNature. They can set up a remote relay, walk indoors around the front room, outdoors in a park, around a running track or supermarket car park or at the gym on a treadmill. The choice is endless and all for a good cause.

In this region, eight-year-old wildlife campaigner and hedgehog champion Seren Studholme will be walking 3k every day - the same distance as a hedgehog - for the whole week and then possibly having her friends join her for the final 3k on the last day.

Get walking for wildlife this October.

A digital fundraising pack is available to support everyone by providing a sponsorship sheet, distance tracking form and social media posts with any funds raised supporting wildlife recovery and contribute to the wildlife charity’s mission to protect 30% of the UK’s land and sea for nature by 2030. Sign-up today at wildlifetrusts.org/bigwildwalk

Frances Smiles, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Events Officer says:

“By taking a walk or wheeling around the block, you are playing a vital part in bringing nature back. We want to plant forests where they once were, reintroduce missing animals back to the countryside, and rewild our seas. And don’t forget to use your mobile or Fitbit to track your distance and share them with us via our social media channels.”