George Stephenson children's book will inspire children to learn about early railway history

Railway heroes George and Robert Stephenson take centre stage in a gripping new children’s book inspired by the early days of steam locomotives.

Author, Susan Brownrigg, penned Wrong Tracks after becoming curious about the Rainhill Trials – the famous contest to find the best new engine design, in which the Stephensons competed with their famous Rocket in 1829.

The prize was £500 and a contract for the winner’s locomotive to be used on the new Liverpool & Manchester Railway.

Susan visited a host of Stephenson-related locations while researching her books including High Street House, Wylam where George was born, Dial Cottage in West Moor as well as Locomotion, Shildon, and Head of Steam in Darlington (now Hopetown) to get a better sense of the father and son’s story.

Susan Brownrigg at Dial Cottage in West Moor

Susan said: “I was very fortunate to be awarded a Society of Authors foundation grant which enabled me to follow in my characters’ footsteps. I visited the Robert Stephenson Trust’s bicentenary exhibition and the Forth Street Works site and admired the Nicholas Wood statue (one of the Rainhill Trials judges) in the library of the North of England Institute of Mining and Mechanical Engineers.

"I also saw Timothy Hackworth’s house, Sans Pareil, and Rocket at Shildon – and enjoyed a trip on the Rocket replica.

“My book tells the story of Edward Entwistle, a Lancashire lad who claimed to have driven the world-famous steam locomotive, Rocket, on the opening of the Liverpool & Manchester Railway. In his old age became a media sensation when he told his story to reporters in Ohio where he was then living.

“The more I tried to find out about Edward – the less I could verify his claims – though it seems he may well have driven Rocket, aged 15, perhaps as a consequence of the fatal accident that occurred at Parkside on that day – when MP William Huskisson’s leg was run over by Rocket.

Wrong Tracks tells the story of George and Robert Stephenson's battle to win the Rainhill Trials through the eyes of a 14-year-old boy

“I found various articles and accounts – some saying that Edward had worked as an apprentice for the Stephensons, in Newcastle, some that said he was employed by the Duke of Bridgewater. I was fascinated – and soon realised the ambiguity to Edward’s tale would make him a brilliant, slightly unreliable narrator.

“I decided to introduce Edward to George Stephenson earlier in the timeline so he could play an important part in the build up to the Rainhill Trials.

“I hope children will enjoy Edward’s incredible story, especially as this year is the 200th celebration of modern railways – marking the anniversary of the Stockton & Darlington Railway – another Stephenson creation.”

Wrong Tracks is Susan’s fifth historical novel for children. She added: “I love writing books that focus on northern people, places and events. The Rainhill Trials and the opening of the Liverpool & Manchester Railway were a great opportunity to show children how important the north was in the development of modern railways.

Author Susan Brownrigg with Rocket at Locomotion, Shildon

“At its heart though, Wrong Tracks is a fun, page-turner which sees Edward and his new friend Prudence trying to solve a mystery. They soon discover that not everyone is a fan of the Stephensons and that someone might be trying to sabotage Rocket.

“While many were excited by the new technology, with thousands attending the trials, others were worried that the new railway would frighten cows and horses in fields nearby and that the new steam engines might blow up! It is incredible to think how everyday trains are now, but then the speed they ran at was unfathomable!”

Susan also enjoyed two footplate experiences on steam trains to get a better sense of what it would have been like for Edward to drive Rocket.

She said: “It was so exciting to be alongside the driver and footplate, watching the coal being shovelled into the firebox, seeing the water gauge go up and down, and going through tunnels as they filled with clouds of steam. The smell and heat was incredible!”

Author Susan Brownrigg at High Street House, Wylam

Wrong Tracks is perfect for steam train fans aged 9+

To find out more about Susan visit susanbrownrigg.com

Wrong Tracks: Who is sabotaging the Rainhill Trials? It is 1829. Everyone is talking about the exciting new rail ways and young Edward Entwistle cannot believe his good fortune: a chance encounter sees him offered a job at the Stephensons’ Steam Locomotive Manufactory.

The Stephensons are preparing for an important competition – The Rainhill Trials. A race of innovation and daring which will award the winner a contract to run the new Liverpool & Manchester Rail Way. Edward must protect the father and son inventors’ latest creation – their precious Premium Engine – but strange and dangerous accidents keep stalling construction.

Edward and his new loco-mad friend Prudence soon realise someone is trying to scupper the Stephensons’ chances. It is up to the friends to spot sabotage and chase down spies in a thrilling race against the clock.

Wrong Tracks is published by UCLan Publishing. £7.99 from all good bookshops. Cover design by Jenny Czerwonka.