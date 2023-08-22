Gardeners' Question Time returns to Lesbury

The questions will be answered by local experts Tom Pattinson of Lesbury and Robert Jamieson of Howick Hall.

Tom and Robert will also be bringing along examples of plants that are currently performing well in their own gardens, and providing timely seasonal advice.

There will be a raffle and plant stall, and entry will be £5 on the door.

The event takes place at Lesbury Village Hall on Tuesday, September 5 at 7.30pm.