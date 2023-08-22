Gardeners' Question Time returns to Lesbury
After a four year gap due to the pandemic, the Lesbury in Bloom group of volunteers is bringing back the popular Gardeners' Question Time event.
The questions will be answered by local experts Tom Pattinson of Lesbury and Robert Jamieson of Howick Hall.
Tom and Robert will also be bringing along examples of plants that are currently performing well in their own gardens, and providing timely seasonal advice.
There will be a raffle and plant stall, and entry will be £5 on the door.
The event takes place at Lesbury Village Hall on Tuesday, September 5 at 7.30pm.
The Lesbury in Bloom volunteers look after the perennial planting in a number of areas in the villages of Lesbury and Hipsburn, as well as containers on the roundabout, at the Community Shop, Village Hall and the top of Curly Lane.