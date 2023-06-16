Garden at Longwitton Hall opening to the public for charity
Longwitton Hall is opening its garden for charity next month.
By Michael SpriggsContributor
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
It is part of the National Garden Scheme, supporting Macmillan, Marie Curie and other charities, on Sunday, July 9 from 12pm to 4pm.
There will be a plant stall and refreshments in aid of St Andrew’s Church, Hartburn.
Longwitton garden was last open to the public two years ago and since then there have been various developments, most notably a new sculpture circle featuring a bronze hunting barn owl by Bryn Parry.
The garden enjoys extensive views and many rose varieties. All are welcome. Wheelchair and dog friendly