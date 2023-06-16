Longwitton garden looking south.

It is part of the National Garden Scheme, supporting Macmillan, Marie Curie and other charities, on Sunday, July 9 from 12pm to 4pm.

There will be a plant stall and refreshments in aid of St Andrew’s Church, Hartburn.

Longwitton garden was last open to the public two years ago and since then there have been various developments, most notably a new sculpture circle featuring a bronze hunting barn owl by Bryn Parry.