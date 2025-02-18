Garden and Allotment volunteers needed in Morpeth
The Community Garden at Stobhill Link on Shields Road in Morpeth has raised beds and a polytunnel. It is wheelchair accessible. The garden needs some TLC after a wet and windy winter and new volunteers would be warmly welcomed to help with gardening, tidying up and maintenance. A range of pollinator friendly flowers, herbs and veg are grown with the aim of creating beautiful space for the community as well as a paradise for pollinators. Garden Club meets on Wednesday mornings.
The Community Allotment is at Allery Banks in Morpeth. The group meet on Thursday mornings at 10am and are welcoming new members. A great way to give allotment gardening a try in a social setting. Ideal if you are waiting for your own allotment or giving up an allotment and still want to keep your fingers in.
Get in touch with Elaine or Sarah at Stobhill Link for more information.
Telephone: 01670 519575
Email: [email protected]
Contact us via Facebook
Or pop in at 37 Shields Road, Morpeth, NE61 2SA
They are open 9am till 2pm, Monday to Friday.