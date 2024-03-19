Fun-filled Easter Festivities at Eldon Square's Community Quarter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hosted by The Children’s Foundation, the Easter merriment will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, including:

Hook a Duck: Test your skills and try your luck at the classic carnival game, with chances to win adorable Easter teddies and Eldon Square gift cards.

Easter Arts and Crafts: Unleash your creativity with Easter-themed arts and crafts activities, perfect for crafting cherished memories.

Easter Egg Bran Tub: Dive into the excitement of the lucky dip and discover delightful surprises hidden within Easter eggs.

To participate in the activities, a minimum donation of £3 per child is kindly suggested. Any contributions help The Children’s Foundation improve the lives of children in the North East. Donations have been made convenient with The Children’s Foundation offering both cash collection and contactless payment options through Zettle. Additionally, for those who prefer digital transactions, a QR code will be available for general donations.

Founded in 1990, The Children’s Foundation focuses on improving the health and well-being of children and young people in the North East through delivering projects such as their Baby Box project, their children’s community allotment and their Story Chair project.

Held in Eldon Square's Upper Grey’s Quarter, the Community Quarter not only hosts Easter fun from charities like The Children’s Foundation but also serves as a multipurpose area, open for use by schools, colleges, and universities at no cost. Additionally, cultural, employability, heritage, environmental, and volunteering organisations are welcome to utilise the space for their activities.

Susan Jones, Fundraising Manager at The Children’s Foundation, commented: “We are thrilled to bring this Easter celebration to Eldon Square's Community Quarter. It's a wonderful opportunity for families to come together, have fun, and create lasting memories."

Cormac Hamilton, General Manager at Eldon Square commented: “We are delighted to welcome The Children’s Foundation to Eldon Square for this lovely Easter event! At Eldon Square, we take pride in providing a vibrant space for community gatherings and family-friendly activities, so we are excited to support the Foundation in bringing joy and fun to families this Easter.”

Don't miss out on this egg-citing event! Join us at Eldon Square's Community Quarter on Good Friday, from 11am to 3pm, for a day of Easter cheer and enjoyment.

For more information on Eldon Square visit: www.eldonsquare.co.uk