From war to peace: Honouring the local heroes of VE Day, 80 years on

Victory in Europe Day is the day celebrating the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces on Tuesday, May 8, 1945.

It marked the official surrender of all German military operations. In Rothbury, Northumberland, England, there is a simple memorial stone on The Gun Walk at National Trust Cragside to Sergeant George Adam Nichols Thompson, 1590591 - 207 Squadron. Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve.

Sgt Thompson was Rear Gunner of the crew of Lancaster DV371 EM-M which took off from RAF Spilsby at 1715hrs on Sunday, January 30, 1944 as part of a force attacking Berlin.

George Thompson aged 15 at Cragend Farm.

His plane was shot down. The memorial was carved by his brother Jimmy Thompson, using only a hammer and nail to do so. He had lived and worked, as the younger son, with his family at nearby Cragend Farm. His brother Jimmy took over the farm.

There is also a graffiti listing at Cragend Farm which adds to this:

AG (acting gunnery ?)/ SERGEANT G.A.N.THOMPSON/44 SQUDN RAF/COTTESMORE/RUTLAND (underlined) (Japanese/Chinese characters, RAF badges, Jims lass - traced) no date.

Shaun Renwick at the Cragside memorial on The Gun Walk to George Thompson who lived at Cragend Farm.

Total sorties and losses for the war were:

Handley Page Hampden – 2,043 sorties (43 lost)

Avro Lancaster – 4,362 sorties (149 lost, plus 22 destroyed in crashes)

The squadron suffered the third highest overall casualties of RAF Bomber Command.

George Thompson was buried in Kremmen, East Germany.

Plot 5 Row 8 graves 29-33

Kremmen Cemetery

This week historic tours start at Cragend Farm and they will be celebrating the life of George Thompson and many others who fell before the armistice was called in 1945.

We know that after the war, George’s older brother James’s (Jimmy) married Peggy, who had been George’s girlfriend before he left to go to war. It is thought that George had signed up despite being exempt as a farm labourer.

On the death of 1st Lord William Armstrong of Cragside in 1900 the farm was dismantled and put out to tender. After heavy bidding for the tenancy of this modern farm on The Cragside Estate along with over 100 bidders in 1908 to George Thompson’s father, George.

Celebrations on May 8 in Rothbury will continue with the visit to the farm of The Vintage Tractor Club of Northumberland visit later that day.