From Dragons' Den to Disneyland: Award-winning theatre school opens in Bedlington

Razzamataz Theatre Schools, which gained national attention after winning on Dragons' Den in 2007, has opened its newest location in East Bedlington, building on the success of its established Newcastle school. The organisation has previously worked with major brands including Mattel (Monster High), FOX, and Universal.

The timing couldn't be more exciting for local families, as the announcement comes just as a group of students at the Newcastle school prepare for a once-in-a-lifetime performance at Disneyland Paris next weekend. Meanwhile, another talented group is rehearsing for their upcoming show at London's famous Shaftesbury Theatre in December- opportunities that will also be available to Northumberland students as they progress through the programme.

"We've been running our Newcastle school successfully for several years now, and we're thrilled to bring the same opportunities to families in Northumberland," explain James and Esmé Pennell-Tutill, Principals of both schools.

"Whilst the performance opportunities are exciting, we're equally focused on developing essential life skills, particularly with our younger students. Confidence, communication, teamwork, and creativity are at the heart of everything we do."

The school offers classes for children from age two through to 18, covering singing, dancing, and drama in a supportive environment. Beyond performance skills, the programme emphasises soft skills development that benefits children in all areas of life.

Students work towards annual shows whilst developing their skills in both musical theatre and contemporary commercial styles.

The impact on students extends far beyond the stage, according to parents who have seen the transformation in their children. "When my daughter started at Razzamataz Newcastle three years ago, she was quite shy and struggled with confidence at school," says Sarah Mitchell, whose 10-year-old attends the programme.

"The change has been remarkable - she's now putting her hand up in class, made new friends, and even volunteered to do a presentation at school. Watching her on the stage of the Tyne Theatre in July, absolutely loving it, brought me to tears- I couldn't stop crying!"

To celebrate the launch, Razzamataz Northumberland is offering free taster sessions throughout the first half term, giving families the chance to experience the programme before committing. Classes take place on Tuesdays at East Bedlington Community Centre, with sessions designed for different age groups from toddlers through to teenagers.

The expansion represents a significant investment in the region's creative education landscape, bringing professional-standard training and unique performance opportunities to Northumberland's young talent.

Parents interested in the free taster sessions can find more information about class times and booking through the school's social media channels or by contacting the team directly.

Website: Northumberland.razzamataz.co.uk

