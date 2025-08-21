Friendship group brings regular monthly meetups to Newcastle

Local social group, Northumbria Oddfellows is expanding its popular meetups to the Newcastle area as part of its Friendship Month celebrations aimed at promoting the benefits of companionship.

The expansion follows the success of an established group in Sunderland, where local members have been enjoying getting together for several years.

The group has organised a monthly ‘Coffee and Chat’ meetup in Gosforth beginning on Monday 8 September at Tremolo Lounge 10:30am and will last for around two hours. Anyone is invited to attend and can drop in or give notice to the event host beforehand.

Social Organiser for Northumbria Oddfellows, Suzanne Armstrong, promises a warm welcome and lots to look forward to. She said: “We’ve developed a lovely group in Sunderland. We get people from all walks of life with fascinating experiences to share and I can’t wait to do the same in Newcastle.”

The group’s expansion forms part of the national Society’s Friendship Month celebrations throughout September, now in its 15th year. The aim is to bring local people together to form new friendships, and Northumbria Oddfellows has arranged a number of taster events so that people can get a feel for what being part of a group like theirs is all about.

On Tuesday 9 September at 11am, the group is meeting for a ‘Walk and Talk’ at Whitley Bay, then on Friday 12 September they will be at Lui’s Bar and Kitchen in Newcastle at 12:30pm for lunch. This is followed by a coffee morning at Tiny Tiny in Newcastle on Wednesday 24 September at 10:30am.

Northumbria Oddfellows’ Sunderland group will also be celebrating Friendship Month with a lunch at Marina Vista on Wednesday 17 September at 12:30pm.

The Oddfellows also runs around 60 online social events through Zoom each month which are free and open to the general public, including online open days.

Suzanne added: “Trying new activities inevitably puts us in situations where we might feel uncomfortable or a little out of place – but that’s all part of the experience. People who try us always leave saying they wish they hadn’t worried so much and they were pleased they came along.

“Good company boosts your mood, builds your social confidence, and keeps your brain and body active. Plus, what often gets overlooked is that when you create a new circle of friends, you’re also creating a supportive network for when you might need a helping hand.”

Kathleen McCormick became a member of Northumbria Oddfellows having relocated to Northumberland earlier this year. She said: “When I first went along to Oddfellows events, they helped me to get to know the area, make friends and settle into my new home.

“I am looking forward to the different interesting places we will be visiting on various outings throughout the year, and I’m looking forward to meeting even more new friends, too.”

Kathleen added: “Suzanne is a bubbly, warm, happy person and interesting to talk to. She is very informative and caring about the group. She makes us feel safe and very relaxed.”

Northumbria Oddfellows is one of 96 branches of the Oddfellows, which is one of the oldest and largest friendly societies in the UK.

The Society aims to improve its members’ lives through friendship and support. As well as its events, members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to take part in fundraising and volunteering initiatives.

To register an interest in attending one of Northumbria Oddfellows’ Friendship Month taster events, or to find out more about the group and its activities, contact Suzanne by emailing [email protected], calling 07352 348 740, or request a local info pack at www.friendshipmonth.com.