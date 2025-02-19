Free nature trail available at former colliery site this half-term

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is offering a free Spring trail around Weetslade Country Park this February half term.

The former colliery site, now a nature reserve, has been extensively landscaped over the years by Northumberland Wildlife Trust on behalf the Land Trust.

The park lies on a strategic wildlife corridor and is a wonderful wildlife haven with habitats including wildflower meadows, grassland, scrub, reed bed and woodland areas attracting a variety of wildlife including grey partridges, otters, and kingfishers.

Now, thanks to the wildlife charity and the Land Trust, members of the public can find out more about the site via a free downloadable self-guided trail that includes ten stopping points detailing intriguing and fascinating facts about the wildlife haven which, at this time of year, is alive with the song of dozens of skylarks.

Daffodils at Weetslade Country Park.

The Seaton Burn runs close by and the Weetslade reed beds, are home to common blue damselflies, dragonflies and birds such as reed buntings. The reed beds also provide important winter roost sites for pied wagtails. Small pockets of willow carr have been planted around the edges providing a habitat for great crested newts and Daubenton’s bats.

From the hilltop, with a prominent drill head sculpture reminiscent of the site’s mining past, it is possible to view the North Sea, the Cheviots and Newcastle city.

Frances Smiles, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Events Officer says:“This is a fantastic opportunity for everybody to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

"Instead of walking round packed shopping centres this half term, why not download the trail and take a walk around this wonderful site? You can go as fast or as slow as you like, it’s free and I guarantee you won’t go home with a headache or adding up how much money you have spent.”

The walk takes approximately 40 minutes and is free.

Visit www.nwt.org.uk/events/2025-02-22-weetslade-spring-trail for more details.