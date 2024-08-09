Free fun for all the family on Bank Holiday Monday

By Shirley Stuchfield
Contributor
Published 9th Aug 2024, 14:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Come along to Elsdon Village on Monday 26 August 12 noon to 4pm to enjoy a host of entertainment and attractions.

You can try your hand at Archery, the Coconut Shy, traditional Hoopla and Tombola, enjoy a burger and homemade cakes then explore the interesting exhibits from Redesdale Archaeology or the Bellingham Heritage Centre. Sit and be entertained by the swing and jazz band Crotchets and Quavers, learn about beekeeping or red squirrels. Be amazed at the detail of the DDay Model Wargame or marvel at the Vintage Tractors. Let the kids be entertained by Mr Twister and enter your pooch in a Fun Dog Show class. We'd love to share this and so much more with you at our annual village fete. A free to enter event with free parking. Kindly supported by Ray Wind Funds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice