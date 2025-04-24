Fossil hunting at Cocklawburn Beach

The first of this year’s geo-walks on the Northumberland Coast National Landscape will be on Tuesday 29th April starting at 10am and will last about 3 hours.

Led by local expert Dr Ian Kille of Northumbrian Earth the walk will explore the ancient life of Cocklawburn Beach.

Cocklawburn beach is one of many beautiful beaches with the Northumberland Coast National Landscape. It is also one of the most fascinating with a wide range of fossils to be found from the tropical seas and steamy swamps of the Carboniferous Period. The rocks are about 340 million years old. Fossils include the skeletons of many sea creatures as well as some remarkable traces of what these creatures got up to.

Ian comments “Cocklawburn is always worth a visit, there is so much to see here and time and tide change what can be seen every day. The way the rocks are laid out means that it is possible, not only to find some fascinating fossils, but also to find out more about what it was like when the creatures were living all those millions of years ago.”

Crinoid fossils in limestone at Cocklawburn Beach

Northumbrian Earth walks explore the fascinating stories that the rocks exposed on the coastline tell of our deep past as well as how they have shaped the area’s human history.

Booking is essential for all walks. To book a place email Ian at [email protected]. For full details of this walk and others go to the Northumbrian Earth website www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/geo-walks.

If you can’t make the Cocklawburn walk, the following geowalk will be to Pease Bay and Cove starting at 10am on Tuesday 13th May.