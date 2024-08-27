Folk Concert in Embleton
Thursday September 5th sees a concert by American folk music duo -Hungrytown. They will be appearing in Creighton Hall Embleton NE66 3UP starting at 7.30p.m.Tickets are £12 at door. Cards accepted
Hungrytown are an American folk duo who have been touring throughout England and Scotland this summer. They have concerts here in Northumberland before heading north.
To find out more visit their website.
http//hungrytown.net
