Folk Concert in Embleton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thursday September 5th sees a concert by American folk music duo -Hungrytown. They will be appearing in Creighton Hall Embleton NE66 3UP starting at 7.30p.m.Tickets are £12 at door. Cards accepted

Hungrytown are an American folk duo who have been touring throughout England and Scotland this summer. They have concerts here in Northumberland before heading north.

To find out more visit their website.

http//hungrytown.net