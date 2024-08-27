Folk Concert in Embleton

By Shelagh Coxon
Contributor
Published 27th Aug 2024, 11:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Thursday September 5th sees a concert by American folk music duo -Hungrytown. They will be appearing in Creighton Hall Embleton NE66 3UP starting at 7.30p.m.Tickets are £12 at door. Cards accepted

Hungrytown are an American folk duo who have been touring throughout England and Scotland this summer. They have concerts here in Northumberland before heading north.

To find out more visit their website.

http//hungrytown.net

Related topics:AmericanTicketsNorthumberlandEnglandScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.