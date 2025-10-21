Fixing, a drag show about car breakdowns and family break-ups, coming to Hexham in November

Fixing, a show about family breakups, trying to make things better, learning car maintenance and choosing the right shade of lipstick to do it in, is heading to Queen’s Hall Arts Centre in Hexham on Thursday, November 6, as part of an Autumn tour.

Co-created by Matt Miller and Peader Kirk and performed by Matt Miller, Fixing tells the story of Matt's relationship with their dad, who bought a classic car when they were little - A 1952 Sunbeam Talbot Mark II.

Dad had ideas that he and Matt would do it up, repair, rebuild together. They never did, and the car festered in a garage. I mean, Dad had just been through a divorce. Now in their 30’s, Matt would like to learn how to fix a car engine.

They’d like to learn a bit more about Dad, and that time, when Dad and Mum split up. The time when Matt and Dad were closest. Matt can’t do this alone, which is tricky for a solo show.

Matt Miller in Fixing

That’s where Matt’s drag alter-ego Natalie Spanner comes in. She knows all about things that girls like Natalie know about. Like how to build an engine. About maintenance, care and repair. Together, Matt and Natalie will try to ask, in an increasingly broken world, how might we repair ourselves, together?

At a time when connections in the world seem to be breaking down more than ever, through global divisive politics, but also on a one-to-one level, Fixing seeks to initiate conversations around care, nurture, rupture and recovery. Fixing invites audiences to consider what maintenance means to them in the context of personal relationships.

Fixing, which premiered last year at Newcastle’s Alphabetti Theatre, is the third full length show that Matt and Peader have made together and their first foray into the world of drag. Throughout their work, Matt and Peader combine personal stories and bigger social questions to create work which is entertaining and thought provoking for a range of audiences.

To book for Fixing at Queen's Hall Arts Centre, Hexham, visit: www.queenshall.co.uk/whats-on/fixing