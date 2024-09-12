Fiona and Jacob launch inaugural Berwick Music Society concert season on Monday 23 September.
Jacob and Fiona have combined their talents and created a live experience that is simultaneously fresh, dramatic and profound.
Jacob will present his own work, including poems from his book ‘Breaking Silence’, while Fiona plays the music of Bach, Kurtág, Ligeti and Luke Styles.
Fiona has worked with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Philharmonia and London Philharmonic Orchestras and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.
The society aims to celebrate the best regional, national and international classical and contemporary music performed by professional soloists and small ensembles over the coming years. They are presenting four concerts in the 24/25 season.
‘Berwick has been one of the few towns in the region without a music society; this has now changed! One of our ambitions is to support and showcase work by composers and performers in Northumberland and the Borders and to reach out to our local community to encourage more involvement in music,’ said Berwick Music Society Chair, Mike Worboys.
Tickets for the concert are £10. A £30 season ticket is available for all four concerts.
Tickets can be bought online at www.berwickmusic.org, or at selected Berwick retailers, or pay on the door.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.