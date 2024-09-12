Fiona and Jacob launch inaugural Berwick Music Society concert season on Monday 23 September.

Berwick Music Society’s inaugural concert series kicks off on Monday 23rd September 2024 with award winning poet Jacob Sam-La Rose and violist Fiona Winning exploring innovative and exciting ways in which poetry and contemporary classical music can complement each other.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob and Fiona have combined their talents and created a live experience that is simultaneously fresh, dramatic and profound.

Jacob will present his own work, including poems from his book ‘Breaking Silence’, while Fiona plays the music of Bach, Kurtág, Ligeti and Luke Styles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona has worked with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Philharmonia and London Philharmonic Orchestras and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

Fiona and Jacob are performing in Berwick on Monday 23 September.

The society aims to celebrate the best regional, national and international classical and contemporary music performed by professional soloists and small ensembles over the coming years. They are presenting four concerts in the 24/25 season.

‘Berwick has been one of the few towns in the region without a music society; this has now changed! One of our ambitions is to support and showcase work by composers and performers in Northumberland and the Borders and to reach out to our local community to encourage more involvement in music,’ said Berwick Music Society Chair, Mike Worboys.

Tickets for the concert are £10. A £30 season ticket is available for all four concerts.

Tickets can be bought online at www.berwickmusic.org, or at selected Berwick retailers, or pay on the door.