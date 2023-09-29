Film screening and Harvest event coming to Berwick
Members of the public are invited to join a harvest celebration and film screening of the ‘Film Our Gardens’ project.
These unique short films, made by volunteers from five community gardens along the Tweed, will be screened in the Moving Images Cinema Caravan.
Visitors can enjoy food, drinks, a display of artworks and a creative drawing walk with Jules Bradbury, exploring the parks and gardens of Berwick.
The event will take place on Parade, opposite the Berwick Barracks, from 1pm to 4pm on Thursday, October 12.
Anyone is welcome to come along, watch the films and take part in activities, all free of charge.
The Moving Images Cinema Caravan is a solar powered cinema caravan, created by Scottish Borders based artist Kerry Jones.
The event is hosted by the River Tweed cultural project Connecting Threads, who have been working in five community gardens along the Tweed. Each garden, from Tweedsmuir to Berwick, has made short films with volunteer gardeners to celebrate their growing spaces.
In Berwick, films were made in the Castlegate Community Garden, Castle Vale Park and Flagstaff Park with garden volunteers, the Friends of Castle Parks and Northumberland County Council’s parks development officer Kate Dixon.
Connecting Threads is the cultural strand of the Destination Tweed project. Their aim is to connect communities to the River Tweed environment through cultural events and activities.