Whitley Bay hairdresser will bring cutting edge to hit BBC TV show

Peter Anderson (back right) is the first Geordie contestant to appear on the hit BBC TV series Interior Design Masters.

The eight-part series, hosted by comedian Alan Carr, sees ten talented new designers tackle a range of challenges and compete to win a life-changing design contract with a prestigious commercial client.

Peter Anderson, 63, of Whitley Bay, runs Anderson’s Hair Salon in Monkseaton, with his wife Fiona.

As well as being a hairdresser, Peter is also passionate about interior design and is a talented cook, having previously been a semi-finalist on BBC TV show MasterChef in 1994.

Peter said: “My mother used to decorate and I remember her using Sanderson wallpaper which, in the 1960s was pretty out there.

“When I got my own flat when I was 17 I had the freedom to do what I wanted and I would change the décor often. Then I bought my first salon when I was 25 and in the 26 years we had it I must have given it at least 10 makeovers.”

Peter, who has two sons, said he was encouraged to apply for Interior Design Masters by his eldest son Joe.

“We would watch previous series and exchange notes,” he added.

“He said he thought I could do better and encouraged me to fill out the application form.”

Presenter Alan Carr is joined by editor-in-chief of Elle Decoration magazine, Michelle Ogundehin, who reprises her role as head judge. Each week the pair enlist the help of design gurus and industry experts as specialist guest judges.

Peter, who was described as a ‘style chameleon’ on the show, said to “expect the unexpected” from him.

“I’m the complete opposite from everyone on the show and there were moments where the judges were flabbergasted by some of my work,” he added.

In every episode, the budding designers are confronted with a new commercial space to transform as they work to impress the judges, Past series’ challenges have ranged from shops, offices, show homes and restaurants.