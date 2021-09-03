What's in store for episode 2 of Vera?

Kenny Doughty and Brenda Blethyn approach the house in Boulmer village used as a location for Series 11 of Vera.

The eagerly anticipated series 11 kicked off last Sunday, and did not disappoint.

During episode one, the detective was tasked with getting to the bottom of the murder of local builder Jim Tullman, who was found beaten to death at the bottom of Tynemouth's Collingwood Monument.

Viewers had been waiting for a Vera fix for more than a year after production on the new series was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Brenda Blethyn photographed at Elsdon, where filming for the 11th series of Vera was taking place at the Bird in Bush pub on July 20.

Episode two will be screened tonight at 8pm. Called Recovery, it involves Vera being called to the scene of murdered support worker Angela Konan, who is found hidden among the bleak woodlands of Northumberland National Park.

The location is so remote; was this an attack of opportunity or a carefully planned ambush? Noel Henderson and Stanley Booth, the two park rangers who reported the body appear oddly evasive when questioned if they knew the victim.

The super sleuth soon discovers Angela worked for a women’s addiction recovery centre, yet her manager Darlene Houghton and colleagues had no relationship with her outside of work…

Some lucky fans of Vera managed to catch a glimpse of its stars – Brenda Blethyn, who plays DCI Vera Stanhope and co-star Kenny Doughty, who plays DS Aiden Healy – when they shot scenes at locations around the county during the summer, including Boulmer, Elsdon and Corbridge.