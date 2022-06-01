Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery will be attending a Q&A at the Tyneside Cinema following the screening of the new film 'Manifesto'.

‘Manifesto’ follows activists in the safest Labour seat in the country in the Walton constituency in Liverpool as they campaign for change.

It will be released in UK cinemas from June 17, and on that evening an event will be held at Tyneside Cinema, Newcastle, where a Q&A with Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery and the director Daniel Draper will follow the screening.

The film – directed, written, and produced by acclaimed documentary maker Daniel Draper – features a cross section of politicians and activists in its study of the push for social change, including Dan Carden MP, Ian Byrne MP, and Alan Gibbons.

The film is produced and edited by Christie Allanson.

Filmed over the course of three years, Manifesto captures the peaks and troughs of Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party from the coalface and gives a vital voice to a working-class community, in both politics and film.

Daniel Draper said: “I lived in the constituency of Walton for the first twenty-five years of my life. It’s an area I know well.

"A community I’m fond of and understand.

“I campaigned during the 2019 election (sometimes during shoots) just like the activists in this film.

"The camera that follows Walton CLP over three-years is itself one of the activists – which gives this film its authenticity.

"The Working-class narratives and voices are under-represented in both politics and film.