The Berwick Film and Media Arts Festival (BFMAF), one of the most anticipated cultural events in the town, is calling on enthusiastic volunteers to join its team.

Each year, BFMAF brings together filmmakers, artists, and audiences from across the globe, transforming Berwick into a vibrant hub of creativity and collaboration.

Returning from March 27 to 30, this year’s event marks the festival’s 20th anniversary – with Japanese filmmaker Eri Makihara announced as its first Filmmaker in Focus.

A BFMAF spokesperson said: “Volunteers are the heart and soul of this event, ensuring its success while adding a personal touch that makes our festival truly unique.

Eri Makihara. Picture by Hiroshi Ikeda.

“BFMAF is more than a celebration of film and media arts, it’s a reflection of Berwick’s character and community spirit. Local volunteers play a crucial role in shaping the festival’s identity and creating an experience that is welcoming, authentic, and grounded in our town’s rich cultural heritage.

“Could you help us bring the festival to life? Local people are a lifeline to our event. As a local, you know the town like no one else.

“Your warmth and knowledge help visitors feel at home and leave with a true sense of what makes Berwick special.

“Volunteering at BFMAF is a chance to learn new things and skills, work alongside creative minds, industry professionals and fellow volunteers, and help showcase Berwick’s charm and hospitality to international visitors.”

Go to www.bfmaf.org/about-us/volunteers or contact volunteer co-ordinator Millie via email – [email protected] – to find out more about the roles available and how to apply.