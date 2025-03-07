Local lass Vick Hope has joined BBC One’s Countryfile team – and is on home turf in her first episode.

She joins the team in Kielder Forest in Northumberland where they meet the people protecting its ecosystems and preserving its future.

Matt joins a landscape-scale project looking to diversify the woodland’s make-up by collecting the seeds of the country’s rarest native trees. He also helps a team construct one of England’s longest mountain bike trails and sees how they are being made accessible to adaptive cyclists.

Vick helps with a project aiming to restore critically endangered freshwater pearl mussels to Kielder’s waterways, and in the Cotswolds, Adam Henson looks at using woodland on his farm to graze livestock and benefit wildlife.

Vick says: “I’m delighted to be joining the Countryfile team - spending time in nature has always been hugely important to me so the chance to learn ever more about the world around us from such beautifully diverse perspectives and such a passionate mix of people who live and breathe country life across the UK will be so special and enriching.

"I grew up not too far from Kielder Forest which is where my first filming will take place, and have fond memories of orienteering there as a child; the opportunity to return and champion an area that has meant so much to me as my first assignment is an incredible full circle moment - I can’t wait.”

Series Editor Mark Beech says: "We are thrilled to welcome Vick Hope into the Countryfile family. Growing up in rural Northumberland, Vick has a genuine connection to the countryside, and we’re excited for her to bring that personal insight, alongside her vibrant energy, to the show. We look forward to seeing her lace up her boots, brave the elements and head out to visit the people and places of our beautiful countryside."

Commissioning Editor Jasmyn McGuile says: “Countryfile is one of our most-loved series and Vick is the perfect addition to our presenting team. We’re delighted she’s chosen to join us and we know viewers will love following her many adventures to come.”

Countryfile airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday, March 9 at 5.15pm.