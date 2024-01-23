News you can trust since 1854
Vera: ITV confirms hit North East detective show will return in 2025

ITV has confirmed the much loved crime drama Vera will return next year after rumours about the show’s future.
By Craig Buchan
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 12:40 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 12:50 GMT
The third and final episode of the North East detective show’s most recent season aired on Sunday night, and was followed by a continuity announcement confirming more episodes next year.

Two feature-length episodes will be filmed this spring and will air in 2025.

Season thirteen of the hit programme is available to watch on ITV’s streaming service ITVx and features a number of North East locations.

Season 13 of Vera, featuring David Leon as DI Joe Ashworth and Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope, finished on Sunday. (Photo by Stuart Wood/ITV)Season 13 of Vera, featuring David Leon as DI Joe Ashworth and Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope, finished on Sunday. (Photo by Stuart Wood/ITV)
Season 13 of Vera, featuring David Leon as DI Joe Ashworth and Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope, finished on Sunday. (Photo by Stuart Wood/ITV)

The recent series followed a Christmas special that was filmed on Holy Island.

The confirmation of more Vera episodes was backed up by a post from Vera star Brenda Blethyn on social media site X, which addressed speculation over the return of the show.

Responding to a post that asked: “Why are lots here saying this is the last Vera? Have I missed something?," the actor posted: “It's not the last.”

