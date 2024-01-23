Vera: ITV confirms hit North East detective show will return in 2025
The third and final episode of the North East detective show’s most recent season aired on Sunday night, and was followed by a continuity announcement confirming more episodes next year.
Two feature-length episodes will be filmed this spring and will air in 2025.
Season thirteen of the hit programme is available to watch on ITV’s streaming service ITVx and features a number of North East locations.
The recent series followed a Christmas special that was filmed on Holy Island.
The confirmation of more Vera episodes was backed up by a post from Vera star Brenda Blethyn on social media site X, which addressed speculation over the return of the show.
Responding to a post that asked: “Why are lots here saying this is the last Vera? Have I missed something?," the actor posted: “It's not the last.”