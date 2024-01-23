Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The third and final episode of the North East detective show’s most recent season aired on Sunday night, and was followed by a continuity announcement confirming more episodes next year.

Two feature-length episodes will be filmed this spring and will air in 2025.

Season thirteen of the hit programme is available to watch on ITV’s streaming service ITVx and features a number of North East locations.

Season 13 of Vera, featuring David Leon as DI Joe Ashworth and Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope, finished on Sunday. (Photo by Stuart Wood/ITV)

The recent series followed a Christmas special that was filmed on Holy Island.

The confirmation of more Vera episodes was backed up by a post from Vera star Brenda Blethyn on social media site X, which addressed speculation over the return of the show.