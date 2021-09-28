Kezz and Nathalie Petronelli-Stone with presenter Ben Fogle.

The episode had been due to air tonight (Tuesday, September 28) but has now been rescheduled for early next year as part of a new series.

Nathalie and Kezz Petronelli-Stone, who live near Chatton, were chosen to take part because of their off-grid and environmentally sensitive approach to life.

The couple have carved out a niche for themselves restoring native woodlands and developing new ones by rewilding.