TV presenters Dick and Dom and singer Kerry Katona venture to Northumberland on Celebrity Ghost Trip

Pictured: Top Row (L-R) Lilly-Sue McFadden, Kerry Katona, Nicole O'Brien, Brendan Sheerin, Callum Izzard, Sian Gabbidon, Graft, Dick, Dom. Bottom Row (L-R) Chloe Veitch and David Potts.

The 13th century north Northumberland castle is renowned as one of the UK’s spookiest places.

So it was the perfect place for a Halloween version of the popular Channel 4 series, Coach Trip.

The first five celeb pairings are: singer Kerry Katona & daughter Lilly McFadden, presenters Dick & Dom, Chloe Veitch & Nicole O’Brien from Netflix dating show Too Hot To Handle, reality TV pair David Potts & Callum Izzard and rapper Graft & Sian Gabbidon, winner of The Apprentice in 2018.

Celeb Ghost Trip tour guide, Brendan Sheerin.

The series, being broadcast on E4, visited the Alnwick area in the first episode shown last night (Sunday) where a visit to a psychic artist resulted in laughter, tears and talk about the spirit of Michael Jackson.

Then it was off to Chillingham Castle for a ghost hunting experience where Dick and Dom chose Kerry and Lilly to endure a spine-tingling overnight stay alongside Elizabeth, reputed to be the UK’s most haunted doll.

The most famous ghost of the castle is the "blue boy", who according to the owners used to haunt the Pink Room in the castle.

In true Coach Trip tradition, one thing remains the same – tour guide Brendan Sheerin is armed with his yellow and red cards.

Pictured: (L-R) Kerry Katona & Lilly-Sue McFadden

Each night, the celebrities will vote for who they least enjoy travelling with. Get two yellows and they're kicked off to be replaced by new famous faces.

More pairings will be revealed in due course.

Celebrity Ghost Trip continues tonight (Monday) at 10pm on E4.

