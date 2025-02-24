Robson Green and Helen Skelton in Episode 11 of 'Weekend Escapes'.Robson Green and Helen Skelton in Episode 11 of 'Weekend Escapes'.
Robson Green and Helen Skelton in Episode 11 of 'Weekend Escapes'.

TV presenter Helen Skelton in new episode of Robson Green's Weekend Escapes

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:19 BST
Robson Green takes a scenic route to the south of the Lake District to meet up with his friend and former Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton in a new episode of his ‘Weekend Escapes’ series.

Helen gets a surprise when Robson takes her to walk with wolves in their natural habitat, and they then relax with a meditation session.

After saying goodbye to Helen, Robson has a truly off-grid experience in his digs.

And the following morning, Robson heads to a disused quarry for a scuba diving experience that will live long in the memory.

On his Instagram page, Robson writes: ‘The new series of 'Robson Green's Weekend Escapes' continues as we head west to the beautiful county of Cumbria to meet the lovely, the incredibly funny and all round gorgeous human being that is @helenskelton whose own journey has been quite extraordinary.

‘We walked with Wolves @predator_experience with Dee and Daniel we spent time with Francesca @mindfulnessinthelakes on a walk through the extraordinary Levens Hall and after saying farewell to Helen I rested my weary head @kelkerwell run by the wonderful Adele.

‘The final day was an immersion into the underwater wonders that are available @capernwraydiving in Carnforth alongside my good friends Jo Brown and Geoff from Divecor. Reminding us that there are truly astonishing joys to be had not only above the waterline but below it! What an incredible two day getaway. Till the next time Helen.’

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes is on BBC Two at 6.30pm on Monday, February 24 and available on BBC iplayer.

Robson Green diving.

1. Episode 11

Robson Green diving. Photo: Zoila Brozas

Photo Sales
Practising mindfulness at Levens Hall.

2. Episode 11

Practising mindfulness at Levens Hall. Photo: Zoila Brozas

Photo Sales
Walking with wolves

3. Episode 11

Walking with wolves Photo: Zoila Brozas

Photo Sales
Robson Green and Helen Skelton getting up close to the wolves.

4. Episode 11

Robson Green and Helen Skelton getting up close to the wolves. Photo: Zoila Brozas

Photo Sales
Related topics:Helen SkeltonLake DistrictInstagramCumbriaCarnforth
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice