Helen gets a surprise when Robson takes her to walk with wolves in their natural habitat, and they then relax with a meditation session.

After saying goodbye to Helen, Robson has a truly off-grid experience in his digs.

And the following morning, Robson heads to a disused quarry for a scuba diving experience that will live long in the memory.

On his Instagram page, Robson writes: ‘The new series of 'Robson Green's Weekend Escapes' continues as we head west to the beautiful county of Cumbria to meet the lovely, the incredibly funny and all round gorgeous human being that is @helenskelton whose own journey has been quite extraordinary.

‘We walked with Wolves @predator_experience with Dee and Daniel we spent time with Francesca @mindfulnessinthelakes on a walk through the extraordinary Levens Hall and after saying farewell to Helen I rested my weary head @kelkerwell run by the wonderful Adele.

‘The final day was an immersion into the underwater wonders that are available @capernwraydiving in Carnforth alongside my good friends Jo Brown and Geoff from Divecor. Reminding us that there are truly astonishing joys to be had not only above the waterline but below it! What an incredible two day getaway. Till the next time Helen.’

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes is on BBC Two at 6.30pm on Monday, February 24 and available on BBC iplayer.

