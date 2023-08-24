News you can trust since 1854
TV insight into the life of the Duchess of Northumberland and the creation of £15.5m Lilidorei play village proves a hit with viewers

A TV series featuring the Duchess of Northumberland and the build-up to the opening of the Lilidorei play village, has proved popular with viewers.
By Ian Smith
Published 24th Aug 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST

The first episode of ‘The Duchess and her Magical Kingdom’ pulled in 233,000 viewers on More4 on Wednesday night – 26 per cent above the timeslot average.

Viewers saw The Duchess, Jane Percy, welcoming viewers to her home at Alnwick Castle.

The series follows the two-year-long construction of the £15.5m Lilidorei - a magical land filled with clan houses, secret sounds, and visual attractions.

The Duchess of Northumberland at the opening of Lilidorei. Picture Phil WilkinsonThe Duchess of Northumberland at the opening of Lilidorei. Picture Phil Wilkinson
Ian McAllister, head of marketing and communications at The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei, said: “It is a fascinating insight into the making of such a unique and joyful attraction.

"Since opening, we have welcomed thousands of visitors keen to explore their imaginations and experience the magic of Lilidorei.

“We are delighted that the viewing figures have proven the interest of the public to see its creation from start to finish, and we look forward to welcoming many more visitors.”

Elfwin Drin castle - the world’s largest play structure, was created by artistic playground specialists, Monstrum.

It stands at 26 metres tall with 170 metres of rope bridges and six slides and is surrounded by the clans’ homes along with a gaol (for naughty elves) all of which are policed under the watchful eye of the Squiffles.

The series continues next Wednesday at 9pm on More4 and is available on the Channel 4 streaming service. The first episode will also be shown again on the main channel on Saturday, August 26 at 5pm.

Tickets to visit Lilidorei can be purchased here

