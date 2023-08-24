The first episode of ‘The Duchess and her Magical Kingdom’ pulled in 233,000 viewers on More4 on Wednesday night – 26 per cent above the timeslot average.

Viewers saw The Duchess, Jane Percy, welcoming viewers to her home at Alnwick Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series follows the two-year-long construction of the £15.5m Lilidorei - a magical land filled with clan houses, secret sounds, and visual attractions.

The Duchess of Northumberland at the opening of Lilidorei. Picture Phil Wilkinson

Ian McAllister, head of marketing and communications at The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei, said: “It is a fascinating insight into the making of such a unique and joyful attraction.

"Since opening, we have welcomed thousands of visitors keen to explore their imaginations and experience the magic of Lilidorei.

“We are delighted that the viewing figures have proven the interest of the public to see its creation from start to finish, and we look forward to welcoming many more visitors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elfwin Drin castle - the world’s largest play structure, was created by artistic playground specialists, Monstrum.

It stands at 26 metres tall with 170 metres of rope bridges and six slides and is surrounded by the clans’ homes along with a gaol (for naughty elves) all of which are policed under the watchful eye of the Squiffles.

The series continues next Wednesday at 9pm on More4 and is available on the Channel 4 streaming service. The first episode will also be shown again on the main channel on Saturday, August 26 at 5pm.